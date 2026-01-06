Markets

Retirees Will Hate These 3 Medicare Changes Taking Effect in 2026

January 06, 2026 — 11:20 am EST

Written by Christy Bieber for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

If you're a senior covered by Medicare, you should be aware of some important changes happening this year. Some of these changes could increase your costs or make it harder to get care.

Here's what you need to know about how Medicare will look different in 2026.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Doctor treating patient.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Medicare premiums are going up

The first big change to know about is that Medicare premiums are going up.

Specifically, premiums will hit $202.90 per month for most seniors who pay the standard premium. This is a $17.90 increase as premiums are increasing from $185 in 2025.

Since most people pay premiums from their Social Security benefits, this will mean that retirees lose some of the Social Security COLA adjustment retirees received in 2026.

2. Deductibles and spending caps for Medicare Part D are increasing

For those with Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage, there's another change on the horizon. The Medicare Part D deductible and out-of-pocket spending caps are both increasing as they're adjusted upward to account for the impact of inflation.

Here's how Medicare Part D deductibles and spending caps will change from 2025 to 2026:

  • The maximum out-of-pocket cap is increasing from $2,000 in 2025 to $2,100 in 2026.
  • The standard deductible is increasing from $590 in 2025 to $615 in 2026.

The out-of-pocket cap was first introduced in 2025, so retirees may not have been expecting a 5% increase so soon.

3. Original Medicare testing prior authorization

Starting on Jan. 1, Medicare is launching a six-year pilot program to require prior authorization before certain medical devices or procedures are covered. The prior authorization requirements will apply in:

  • Arizona
  • New Jersey
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Texas
  • Washington

It doesn't apply to all services, but to a select list of procedures that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has determined are potentially wasteful.

If the program is successful, it could potentially spread to more states and more services and introduce a new hurdle before retirees can get care.

What can Medicare beneficiaries do about 2026 Medicare changes?

Medicare beneficiaries need to prepare for these changes, including higher costs for their medical coverage and their prescription drugs.

The reality is that seniors often face significant out-of-pocket medical expenses even with Medicare coverage. It's important for retirees to ensure they have money saved to cover their care needs in their later years.

Contributing to retirement accounts and investing wisely, or optimizing the investments in your current account if you're already retired, can help you ensure you can afford the healthcare services you need.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.