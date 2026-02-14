Retirees in These 10 States Get the Most From Social Security

Key Points

Many of the states with the largest Social Security benefits are clustered in New England.

Estimated benefits in each of the top 10 states exceed $2,100 per month.

Understanding how the government calculates your checks can help you boost your future benefits.

Living off Social Security alone isn't easy, no matter where you live, but it can look quite different from one state to the next. For some, it means scraping by on less than $1,900 per month, while for others, checks go much further.

Here's a closer look at which states have the largest average monthly benefits, according to data from the Social Security Administration.

The 10 states with the largest Social Security benefits

Seniors in the following 10 states have the largest average Social Security benefits, as of 2024. The table below also includes estimates for what their average 2026 benefits might look like after adding in the 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2025 and the 2.8% COLA for 2026.

State Average Monthly Benefit (2024) Estimated Monthly Benefit (2026) New Hampshire $2,359.50 $2,486.21 Connecticut $2,342.20 $2,467.98 Maryland $2,297.26 $2,420.62 New Jersey $2,291.59 $2,414.65 Delaware $2,251.59 $2,372.50 Massachusetts $2,243.46 $2,363.93 Minnesota $2,228.27 $2,347.93 Washington $2,210.17 $2,328.86 Rhode Island $2,192.99 $2,310.75 Virginia $2,178.00 $2,294.96

While some states have higher averages in part because of higher average incomes, residents of any state can beat the benefits shown above.

Understanding the factors that go into your benefit calculation is a good first step. Once you know what affects your checks, you can make moves to maximize them so you can enjoy the most comfortable retirement possible.

