Retirees in These 10 States Get the Most From Social Security

February 14, 2026 — 04:50 pm EST

Written by Kailey Hagen for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Living off Social Security alone isn't easy, no matter where you live, but it can look quite different from one state to the next. For some, it means scraping by on less than $1,900 per month, while for others, checks go much further.

Here's a closer look at which states have the largest average monthly benefits, according to data from the Social Security Administration.

Person and child watering plants.

Image source: Getty Images.

The 10 states with the largest Social Security benefits

Seniors in the following 10 states have the largest average Social Security benefits, as of 2024. The table below also includes estimates for what their average 2026 benefits might look like after adding in the 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2025 and the 2.8% COLA for 2026.

State

Average Monthly Benefit (2024)

Estimated Monthly Benefit (2026)

New Hampshire

$2,359.50

$2,486.21

Connecticut

$2,342.20

$2,467.98

Maryland

$2,297.26

$2,420.62

New Jersey

$2,291.59

$2,414.65

Delaware

$2,251.59

$2,372.50

Massachusetts

$2,243.46

$2,363.93

Minnesota

$2,228.27

$2,347.93

Washington

$2,210.17

$2,328.86

Rhode Island

$2,192.99

$2,310.75

Virginia

$2,178.00

$2,294.96

Data source: Social Security Administration. Calculations and chart by author.

While some states have higher averages in part because of higher average incomes, residents of any state can beat the benefits shown above.

Understanding the factors that go into your benefit calculation is a good first step. Once you know what affects your checks, you can make moves to maximize them so you can enjoy the most comfortable retirement possible.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

