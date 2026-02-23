Retirees: This Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Ages 62, 67, and 70

Key Points

The age at which you file for Social Security will affect the size of your checks for the rest of your life.

Claiming earlier will reduce your payments, while delaying will earn you more per month.

There's no one-size-fits-all time to claim, but it's important to understand how your age affects your payments.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Social Security benefits go a long way for millions of retirees, lifting around 16 million adults age 65 and older out of poverty, according to 2023 data from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

The age at which you begin taking benefits will have an enormous impact on the size of your checks, which can make or break retirement for some older adults. Here's exactly what the average retiree collects at various ages from 62 to 70.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The average benefit by age

In most cases, you can begin taking retirement benefits as early as age 62. But to receive the full amount you're entitled to based on your work history, you'll need to wait until your full retirement age -- which is between ages 66 and 67, depending on your birth year.

Waiting a few more years and claiming at age 70 will earn you even larger checks. While filing at 62 will shrink your benefit by up to 30% compared to what you'd receive at your full retirement age, claiming at 70 will earn you a bonus of up to 32% on top of your full benefit.

Everyone's benefit will differ slightly, as it's based on your career earnings and the number of years you've worked. But this is what the average retiree receives each month by age, according to December 2025 data from the Social Security Administration:

Age Average Monthly Benefit Amount 62 $1,424 63 $1,436 64 $1,478 65 $1,607 66 $1,807 67 $2,017 68 $2,053 69 $2,097 70 $2,275

The average retired worker collects around $851 more per month at age 70 than at 62, adding up to roughly $10,212 per year.

There's no single best age to take Social Security, as the right choice will depend on your specific circumstances and goals. If you have a solid nest egg, filing earlier can help you enjoy a longer retirement. But if you're looking to maximize your monthly income, delaying claiming could boost your benefit amount by thousands of dollars per year.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.