Reti SpA Strengthens Market Position with Share Buyback

October 28, 2024 — 10:27 am EDT

Reti SpA (IT:RETI) has released an update.

Reti SpA has recently acquired 4,500 of its own shares at an average price of 1.87 Euros per share, totaling 8,415 Euros, as a part of its share buyback program. The company, a key player in the Italian IT Consulting sector with a focus on digital transformation, now holds 1.752% of its share capital in treasury stock. This move is aligned with Reti’s strategy to strengthen its position in the market while continuing to foster innovation and sustainable development.

