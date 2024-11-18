News & Insights

Reti SpA Expands Share Buyback Amid Digital Growth

November 18, 2024 — 06:20 am EST

Reti SpA (IT:RETI) has released an update.

Reti SpA, a leading Italian IT consulting firm, has recently purchased 1,500 of its own shares at a total value of 2,745 Euros under a share buyback program. This acquisition, facilitated by Integrae SIM S.p.A., brings Reti’s total ownership to 222,000 shares, representing 1.776% of its share capital. The company continues to focus on digital transformation and innovation, boasting a strong client portfolio and partnerships with major IT vendors.

