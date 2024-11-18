Reti SpA Expands Share Buyback Amid Digital Growth

Reti SpA (IT:RETI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Reti SpA, a leading Italian IT consulting firm, has recently purchased 1,500 of its own shares at a total value of 2,745 Euros under a share buyback program. This acquisition, facilitated by Integrae SIM S.p.A., brings Reti’s total ownership to 222,000 shares, representing 1.776% of its share capital. The company continues to focus on digital transformation and innovation, boasting a strong client portfolio and partnerships with major IT vendors.

For further insights into IT:RETI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.