Rethink: The News Hidden Behind the Headlines

In the age of instant news and constant media coverage, it can be difficult to discern what is really happening in the financial services industry. It's easy to get caught up in the headlines, but what about the news that is hidden behind the curtain?

In episode 41 of the Rethink Financial Advice podcast, co-hosts H. Adam Holt and Derek Notman are joined by Cindy Taylor, publisher of Digital Wealth News, to dive into the trends that often get lost in the media snippets and myopic channel following.



The conversation begins with a discussion on the filter content goes through in curated media. Taylor notes that many news outlets have their own agenda and may not cover the non-promoted or unpopular trends. As a result, it's important for advisors to follow more than one media outlet for diversity of voice.



The conversation then shifts to the importance of integrated tech stacks and the message not being heard. While technology is becoming increasingly important in the financial services industry, many advisors are still struggling to integrate different platforms and tools given the sheer number of choices available today. Taylor emphasizes the need for more consultative resources to help firms.

Another area where education and training is lacking, according to the group, is visual production training for advisors. While many advisors are comfortable speaking in front of clients, they may not be as confident when it comes to creating a video production for common screen sharing experiences. Taylor stresses the importance of honing personal communication skills and being able to speak to audiences in different mediums.



One hot topic that nobody wants to say out loud is "recession." While there are both pressures and opportunities for advisors during a recession, the conversation often gets lost in the hype of the media. Similarly, the group notes that crypto isn't dead, but many advisors are still ignorant about this area of investing, requiring education and training in digital assets, web 3.0 emerging tech and NFTs.

The group touches on the topic of pay-to-play exposure in the media regardless of product and investment fees, which are often not discussed in the media. This puts readers in the hype mode over research which can be dangerous if advisors are not doing their due diligence.



Overall, the conversation with Cindy Taylor highlights the importance of looking beyond the headlines and paying attention to the trends that are often hidden behind the curtain. By following more than one media outlet, honing personal communication skills and staying up-to-date on the latest technology and investment trends, advisors can better serve their clients and stay ahead of the curve.

You can find the on-demand podcast episode here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.