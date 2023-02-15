Rethink: Does Your Advice Suck?

“Your advice is not as good as you think.” - FinTech CEOs H.Adam Holt (Asset-Map) and Derek Notman (Conneqtor.co and Couplr.ai) have a unique debate on how we can rethink the advice profession even more. Do we have our titles right? Are 30-year retirement projections a righteous trick? Are financial professionals even listening? Join us for this fun, cheeky and insightful chat featuring Carl Richards’ insightful commentary on the state of the advice profession.

Carl, Adam & Derek discuss:

How Carl got into the financial industry by mistake

What is a real financial planner?

The neverending alignment of your use of capital (time money energy and attention) with what’s important to your clients = real financial advice. Everything else is a righteous trick.

Real financial advice is under no threat of fee compression or going away. Being more human = solution to perceived threat

How to be curious longer to give better advice/solutions.

Are your clients climbing the wrong ladder?

And lots more!

A couple of key quotes:

“Financial planning has been overused and has been mis-valued to the technical and the mathematical value of projecting your life with some form of precision, which we know is not precise….It’s a nice guess. And it begs the question of How do we know if any of this advice is good advice?”

“As we all know, its about the journey, not the destination. As financial advisors, we have to make constant decisions, again and again and again, and sometimes the long-term plan is not relevant as episodic things happen in our lives…So the question is if financial planning being unfortunately is being rooted in the technology idea of projections on Excel or best planning tool out there or is it making long term wellness decisions that serve the long term goal.”

“My definition of the advice market, of what real financial advice means, is the never-ending alignment of someone’s use of capital (time, money, energy, and attention) with what is really important to them…Asset allocation or performance are just righteous tricks…Get to the Why questions underneath.”

