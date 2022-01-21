Financial Advisors

Rethink: Attracting Ideal Clients as a Thought Leader

Contributor
H. Adam Holt
Published
Rethink: Attracting Ideal Clients as a Thought Leader

Being a thought-leading advisor is simply the way forward to attract the type of client you want to serve (and that wants to work with you). So how do you attract ideal clients as a thought leader?

In this episode, Adam Holt & Derek Notman discuss how proving yourself as a Subject Matter Expert (SME) and thought leader in your advisory niche is vital in attracting your ideal clients. Adam and Derek share from their own experiences and offer guidance on how you can develop yourself as a thought leader and spread your knowledge as a subject matter expert.

You better have a pencil and paper prepared for this one! 

Adam & Derek discuss:

  • Finding your niche as a subject matter expert
  • Intentionality as a propeller in thought leadership 
  • Tools that you can use to build your thought leadership
  • Blogs, vlogs, PR, engagement pods and what’s working today
  • And more

Resources:

Connect With Adam Holt:

Connect With Derek Notman:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

H. Adam Holt

H. Adam Holt

H. Adam Holt has been a financial advisor for over 20 years, during which time he has helped build and manage his wealth management firm to over $1B in assets under management. Adam is known for his early adoption of technology to build trend-setting client experiences. This mindset led him to found Asset-Map, LLC, a financial technology firm dedicated to creating engaging visual communication tools used throughout the customer and advisor journey and now used by thousands of advisors worldwide. Adam obtained his Bachelors of Science in Economics and Environmental Planning from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, an Executive MBA from Drexel University, and a Certificate in Retirement Planning from Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. Adam is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® Practitioner and attended the American College where he earned his Chartered Financial Consultant® designation.

Read H. Adam's Bio

Explore Financial Advisors

Explore

Most Popular