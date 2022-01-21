Rethink: Attracting Ideal Clients as a Thought Leader

Being a thought-leading advisor is simply the way forward to attract the type of client you want to serve (and that wants to work with you). So how do you attract ideal clients as a thought leader?

In this episode, Adam Holt & Derek Notman discuss how proving yourself as a Subject Matter Expert (SME) and thought leader in your advisory niche is vital in attracting your ideal clients. Adam and Derek share from their own experiences and offer guidance on how you can develop yourself as a thought leader and spread your knowledge as a subject matter expert.

You better have a pencil and paper prepared for this one!

Adam & Derek discuss:

Finding your niche as a subject matter expert

Intentionality as a propeller in thought leadership

Tools that you can use to build your thought leadership

Blogs, vlogs, PR, engagement pods and what’s working today

And more

