Rethink: Advisor vs. Entrepreneur Featuring Robert Sofia

H. Adam Holt
Do you consider yourself to be a financial advisor first or an entrepreneur?

In this episode, Adam Holt & Derek Notman rethink the financial industry with the help of Robert Sofia about whether or not advisors should be thinking with an entrepreneurial mindset. Adam and Derek speak to their own experiences and discuss how an entrepreneurial identity might be where the industry is headed.

Adam & Derek discuss:

  • If being a financial advisor the same thing as being an entrepreneur
  • Opportunities that advisors are missing
  • Things you can be doing to think of yourself as an entrepreneur
  • Lifestyle businesses versus enterprises and how to position yourself once you know what you want to be
  • And more

About Our Guest:

During the past decade, Robert has supported thousands of companies across the spectrum of financial services including solo advisers, ensembles, family offices, broker dealers, custodians, TAMPs, insurance companies, and others.

“I believe in putting people ahead of profits, obsessing over details, taking risks, working hard, and giving back.”

H. Adam Holt has been a financial advisor for over 20 years, during which time he has helped build and manage his wealth management firm to over $1B in assets under management. Adam is known for his early adoption of technology to build trend-setting client experiences. This mindset led him to found Asset-Map, LLC, a financial technology firm dedicated to creating engaging visual communication tools used throughout the customer and advisor journey and now used by thousands of advisors worldwide. Adam obtained his Bachelors of Science in Economics and Environmental Planning from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, an Executive MBA from Drexel University, and a Certificate in Retirement Planning from Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. Adam is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® Practitioner and attended the American College where he earned his Chartered Financial Consultant® designation.

