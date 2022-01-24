Rethink: Advisor vs. Entrepreneur featuring Robert Sofia

Do you consider yourself to be a financial advisor first or an entrepreneur?

In this episode, Adam Holt & Derek Notman rethink the financial industry with the help of Robert Sofia about whether or not advisors should be thinking with an entrepreneurial mindset. Adam and Derek speak to their own experiences and discuss how an entrepreneurial identity might be where the industry is headed.

Adam & Derek discuss:

If being a financial advisor the same thing as being an entrepreneur

Opportunities that advisors are missing

Things you can be doing to think of yourself as an entrepreneur

Lifestyle businesses versus enterprises and how to position yourself once you know what you want to be

And more

About Our Guest:

During the past decade, Robert has supported thousands of companies across the spectrum of financial services including solo advisers, ensembles, family offices, broker dealers, custodians, TAMPs, insurance companies, and others.

“I believe in putting people ahead of profits, obsessing over details, taking risks, working hard, and giving back.”

