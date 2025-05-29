(0:30) - Finding Strong Investments Within The Retail Sector For Your Portfolio

(6:30) - Tracey's Top Stock Picks

(34:45) - Episode Roundup: LEVI, LE, ULTA, TGT, DECK

Podcast@Zacks.com

Welcome to Episode #397 of the Value Investor Podcast.

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

The most uncertain industry in 2025 appears to be retail. It has a lot of exposure to the tariffs and the changes in the supply chain. Additionally, when the consumer pulls back on spending, retail will be impacted as well.

Many retail stocks have sold off in 2025.

Are they cheap?

Or are they traps?

Definition of a Value Trap

Reminder, a stock can have a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio and still not be a true value. The key is to look at the earnings consensus for this year.

Are earnings expected to grow or decline?

If they are declining, while the stock also has a low P/E, that could indicate the stock is a trap. If they are on the upward swing, while the stock is cheap, it could be a true value.

Are these 5 retail stocks values or traps?

Retail Stocks: Values or Traps?

1. Levi Strauss & Co. ( LEVI )

Levi Strauss is the famous San Francisco denim manufacturer. Shares of Levi Strauss have fallen 22% over the last year.

It’s cheap. Levi Strauss trades with a forward P/E of just 14.6. It pays a dividend yielding 2.9%.

Is Levi Strauss a true value, or is it a trap?

2. Lands’ End, Inc. ( LE )

Lands’ End is a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. Shares of Lands’ End have been hammered over the last year, falling 37.2%. Even in the last month, as most stocks rallied, Lands’ End fell 0.7%.

But Lands’ End is cheap. It has a forward P/E of just 13.7.

Is Lands’ End a value or a trap?

3. Ulta Beauty ( ULTA )

Ulta Beauty sells beauty products online and in its stores in the United States. Ulta shares are higher over the last year, gaining 11.5%. They are also up over the last month, adding 10.5% before their earnings report.

Ulta has a forward P/E above 15, which is the level used to determine value. But with a P/E of 18, it’s not that pricey.

Is Ulta Beauty a value or a trap?

4. Target Corp. ( TGT )

Target is one of the largest big box retailers in America. Shares of Target have struggled the last few years and are near 5-year lows. Over the last year, Target shares fell 35.8%. And over the last month, they remain low. They’re still down 1.3% during that time.

Target trades with a forward P/E of 12.6. It also has a dividend now yielding 4.7%.

But Target is also a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Only 5% of all stocks that have the Zacks Rank are Strong Sells.

Is Target a trap here?

5. Deckers Outdoor Corp. ( DECK )

Deckers Outdoor owns the popular shoe brands UGG, Hoka and Teva. Shares are off their all-time highs, falling 39.6% over the last year. After plunging after the recent earnings report, shares have bounced back, but remains down 2.7% over the last month.

Deckers is trading at an attractive and low P/E for the company of just 17.1. But earnings estimates are being cut for this fiscal year and next.

Is Deckers a value or a trap?

What Else Should You Know About the Retail Stocks?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of ULTA in her personal portfolio.]

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lands' End, Inc. (LE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.