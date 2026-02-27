This Retail Stock Keeps Winning—Even After a 200% Run

Periodic consolidation and correction aside, the uptrend in The TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) is positioned to continue. This is because the company continues to grow, is well-positioned in the retail market, and has a strong track record of capital returns.

The capital return is a critical factor for this and many other stocks, especially in 2026, as the market has focused on quality over growth.

When it comes to quality, The TJX Companies is among the best-operated retailers on the market, focused on cash-flow-generating off-price merchandise in a world where resilient consumers are focused on value.

TJX Companies reaffirmed the quality of its outlook and cash flow by increasing its capital return in conjunction with its February 2026 earnings report.

The company issued a 13% distribution increase, sustaining the double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR), and increased its buyback authorization. The dividend yield is mediocre, only 1.1% as of late February, but reliable and growing, as are the buybacks.

The buybacks reduced the share count by slightly more than 1.2% in fiscal 2026 (FY2026) and are likely to reduce the count by a similar pace in FY2027. The reauthorization is worth at least $2.5 billion this year, or approximately 1.45% of the prerelease market cap.

Analysts Underpin The TJX Rally: Institutions Present a Risk

The analyst response to TJX’s FY2026 results was bullish, sustaining the positive trend. MarketBeat tracked numerous reaffirmed price targets and increases, leading the market towards an above-consensus price point. As it stands, the consensus forecasts a 5% increase from the critical support target, which would be sufficient to set a fresh all-time high.

The high-end of the target range, including the recently set high of $193, assumes as much as 22% upside from the critical target, aligning with highs set at the end of 2025 and in early January 2026.

The takeaway for investors is that analysts provide a triple tailwind for price action with coverage increasing on a trailing-twelve-month (TTM) basis, sentiment firming to Buy, and the price targets rising.

Further, sentiment is strong and reflects a high market conviction with 24 ratings—a unanimous Buy.

The only significant risk is institutional selling. MarketBeat data reveals institutional group buying in the first three quarters of 2025, followed by a bearish posture in Q4 and ramping selling activity in Q1 2026.

This is a headwind that, if it persists, can cap gains, as reflected in the stock price action. However, the trend could reverse. The likely outcome is that profit-taking and a market rotation tied to the nearly 200% four-year stock price increase will soon end, potentially reverting to a more bullish posture later this year.

TJX Fashionable Results Point to Outperformance This Year

TJX had a strong Q4, growing revenue by 8.5% and outpacing competitors on stronger-than-expected comps and new store openings. Revenue outpaced consensus by more than 200 basis points, with comps up by 5% and store comps up 2.5%. Canada and International were both areas of strength, up by 11% and 15%, respectively, but all segments reported at least mid-to-high single-digit comp store growth, compounded by higher store counts.

Other critical details include the margin. The company benefited from gross margin improvement, reduced selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A), and weaker than expected shrink, leaving gross and operating margins up slightly compared to the prior year. Net income of $1.8 billion was up more than 26% compared to the prior year, leaving adjusted income up by 16%, including the impacts of buybacks.

Guidance was the only sticking point, as it was slightly below the consensus analyst forecast. However, the company forecasts positive comps and store-count growth, and is likely cautious in its estimates. The likely outcome is that Q4 strengths persist, and upcoming reports show strengths leading to guidance improvements and positive analyst responses.

The TJX Balance Sheet: Attractive Buy and Hold Investors

TJX's balance sheet reflects the quality of its operations and the strength of its business. The year-end highlights include increases in cash, inventories, and assets, only partially offset by increased liabilities. Equity increased by 20%, and leverage remains low at around 0.2X equity, leaving the company well positioned to continue executing its strategy, driving cash flow, and returning capital to its investors.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.