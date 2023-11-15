Retail Sales Weak, Rate Hike Odds Collapse

A mostly graphical daily curated roundup of the markets and the economy from Nasdaq's IR team.

| 1792: the NYSE is established and the Bank of New York becomes the first company listed

| Weakening consumer? | “Retail sales were not quite as weak as expected in October, but the report showed a fairly broad-based slowdown in spending” -Oxford Economics

| DISINFLATION (but still inflation) | Wholesale prices (PPI) fell 0.5% in October for biggest monthly drop since April 2020 -CNBC

* source: Oxford Economics

| rate hikes are over and market is now looking at rate cuts...will the economy weaken to force the Fed to cut? will inflation keep falling?

* source: CME Fed Watch Tool; Created by Gavin Zaentz, Nasdaq

"With rate hike odds melting away shorts squeezed the most since last November’s (Oct) CPI print

Small-Cap Russell 2000 Soars 5.4%, Best Day Since November 2022 "

-Piper Sandler

* source: Piper Sandler

global rate cuts next? (except Japan)

* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

Fed is pretty much done hiking!

* source: Global Fund Manager Survey, BofA's Michael Hartnett

markets cheering falling yields | yields falling as Fed expected to cut rates due to weakening economy + political pressure

* source: JPMorgan

| JPMorgan investor survey - lots of oscillations with sentiment = tricky markets to navigate...

* source: JPMorgan

| Difficult market to navigate... #UncertainTimes | "Despite all the debate, it has not paid off this year to position for EITHER a hard landing (i.e. defense) or a soft landing (i.e. recovery)." -Piper Sandler, Michael Kantrowitz

#QualityMatters !!

* source: Piper Sandler, Michael Kantrowitz

| As per BofA's Global Fund Manager survey yesterday, investors have been deploying cash as yields are expected to fall (good for bond prices) and equities sentiment has been not very positive for some time (contrarian trade)

Disappointment or great timing?

Institutional investors starting to deploy capital!

* source: Global Fund Manager Survey, BofA's Michael Hartnett

1) KEY TAKEAWAYS

1) Equities + Dollar + TYields HIGHER | Oil LOWER

China = economic stimulus

CPI/PPI cooler than expected/Core CPI slowest increase in two years = markets rallying | Yields backing off | S&P 500 above key technical levels | VIX lower = market feels less risk ahead? | Retail sales weak = weaker consumer? | Market now pricing in two rate cuts by next July

DJ +0.3% S&P500 +0.3% Nasdaq +0.4% R2K +0.6% Cdn TSX +0.2%

Stoxx Europe 600 +0.4% APAC stocks HIGHER, 10YR TYield = 4.516%

Dollar HIGHER, Gold $1,962, WTI -1%, $77; Brent -1%, $82, Bitcoin $36,038

2) Utilities (a bond proxy) have been crushed this year due to rising bond yields | will the economy deteriorate next year?

* source: JP Morgan

3) THIS WEEK:

US = CPI + retail sales reports .

UK = inflation and labour market indicators.

growth data in Japan and China.

"Apart from economic data, a potential US government shutdown and US-China relations at the APEC economic leaders' week will be in focus. Notable corporate

earnings include Walmart, Cisco and Alibaba." -Deutsche Bank

* source: Barclays' Emmanuel Cau

2) ESG, COMPILED BY NATHAN GREENE

3) MARKETS, MACRO, CORPORATE NEWS

China October industrial output, retail sales beat expectations-RTRS

output, retail China mulls $137 billion of new funds to aid housing market-BBG

of to Japan’s economy contracts as weak consumption undercuts recovery-FT

as undercuts UK inflation slows sharply to 4.6%-FT

sharply to Euro zone industry output slips, trade surplus continues in Sept-RTRS

industry trade in Australia wages see record rise in Q3, unlikely to be repeated-RTRS

see rise in to be Goldilocks hopes return to Wall St after benign inflation report-RTRS

hopes to St after Rate-cut euphoria puts global bonds on course to erase 2023 loss-BBG

puts on course to Dollar tumbles most in a year as traders bet on end of US hikes-BBG

most in a as bet on of BOJ's hawkish rhetoric signals chance negative rates may end soon- RTRS

rhetoric soon- China c.bank boost liquidity injection through policy loan rate unchanged-RTRS

boost through ECB is confident it will get inflation toward 2% by 2025, Villeroy says- BBG

is it will get by Villeroy says- Biden, Xi meet as US-China military, economic tensions grind on- RTRS

meet as on- China receives US equipment to make advanced chips despite new rules-RTRS

receives to make despite Israeli military enters Gaza’s al-Shifa hospital-FT

military US frustration with Israel grows as Gaza civilian deaths mount-BBG

with as US House passes spending bill to avert government shutdown-RTRS

to Conservatives hold back on Johnson ouster threat but plot other payback-POL

Chevron reviewing options for East Texas assets after shale acquisitions-RTRS

reviewing for after Spanish government in talks with banks to support Siemens Gabmesa- RTRS

in with to Gabmesa- As Exxon eyes lithium, crucial decision looms on filtration technology-RTRS

crucial looms on Karoon Energy to launch raising for US acquisition; Macq on the ticket-AFR

to for on the Southern Cross set to rebuff Catalano-AFR

set to Japan’s Tsuruha mulls sale after proxy battle with Oasis, sources say-BBG

Oil/Energy Headlines: 1) OPEC says oil market remains strong despite negative sentiment-RTRS 2) Denmark could block Russian oil tankers from reaching markets-FT 3) China Oct oil refinery runs slow from previous month as margins narrow-RTRS4) Trans Mountain resumes work on pipeline in British Columbia-RTRS 5) Biden ordered to sell Gulf of Mexico oil leases next month-BBG 6) EU strikes deal to curb methane emissions in oil, gas supply-BBG