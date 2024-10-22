Retail Opportunity reports Q3 FFO 25c, consensus 26c

Reports Q3 revenue $83.4M, consensus $82.35M.Stuart A. Tanz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Retail Opportunity (ROIC) Investments Corp. stated, “2024 continues to be one of our most productive years in terms of strong leasing activity. Year to date, we have already leased over 1.2 million square feet, including over 450,000 square feet in the third quarter alone. In step with the strong activity, we continue to achieve solid releasing rent growth, and are on track to post our 12th consecutive year of rent growth on both new and renewed leases.” Tanz added, “Along with our strong leasing activity, we continue to advance our investment capital recycling program aimed at enhancing the long term value of our portfolio and business. Year to date, we have sold $68.8 million of properties, while acquiring $70.1M.”

