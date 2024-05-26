News & Insights

Stocks

Retail Food Group Corrects Error, Updates Investors

May 26, 2024 — 09:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Retail Food Group Limited (AU:RFG) has released an update.

Retail Food Group Limited has corrected a typographical error in their investor update and will discuss their business model, market conditions, and the integration of the newly acquired Beefy’s Pies at an upcoming investor event. The company, known for managing several iconic brands such as Gloria Jean’s and Donut King, is Australia’s largest multi-brand retail food franchise manager and a supplier of high-quality coffee products.

For further insights into AU:RFG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RFGPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.