Retail Food Group Corrects Error, Updates Investors

Retail Food Group Limited (AU:RFG) has released an update.

Retail Food Group Limited has corrected a typographical error in their investor update and will discuss their business model, market conditions, and the integration of the newly acquired Beefy’s Pies at an upcoming investor event. The company, known for managing several iconic brands such as Gloria Jean’s and Donut King, is Australia’s largest multi-brand retail food franchise manager and a supplier of high-quality coffee products.

