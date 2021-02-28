Results: Mattel, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

It's been a good week for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest annual results, and the shares gained 6.2% to US$20.20. Revenues were US$4.6b, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.36, an impressive 70% ahead of estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:MAT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 28th 2021

After the latest results, the twelve analysts covering Mattel are now predicting revenues of US$4.80b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a credible 4.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 78% to US$0.65. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$4.80b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.53 in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a considerable lift to earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$21.36, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Mattel analyst has a price target of US$27.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$14.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Mattel's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 4.8%, well above its historical decline of 6.0% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 14% per year. So although Mattel's revenue growth is expected to improve, it is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Mattel's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Mattel's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Mattel. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Mattel going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Mattel you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.