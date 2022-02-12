Results: Knowles Corporation Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Investors in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) had a good week, as its shares rose 2.6% to close at US$21.75 following the release of its annual results. Revenues were US$868m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$1.59, an impressive 67% ahead of estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

NYSE:KN Earnings and Revenue Growth February 12th 2022

After the latest results, the six analysts covering Knowles are now predicting revenues of US$921.2m in 2022. If met, this would reflect an okay 6.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to plunge 26% to US$1.21 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$928.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.24 in 2022. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the minor downgrade to their earnings per share numbers for next year.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$26.92, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Knowles at US$32.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$22.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Knowles' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 6.1% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 3.1% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.6% per year. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, Knowles is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Knowles. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Knowles' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Knowles analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Knowles , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

