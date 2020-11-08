Results: Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$68m, some 7.0% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.36, 54% ahead of expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:CPSI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Computer Programs and Systems' nine analysts is for revenues of US$282.2m in 2021, which would reflect a satisfactory 5.2% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to swell 12% to US$1.73. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$279.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.62 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$32.14, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Computer Programs and Systems, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$36.00 and the most bearish at US$27.00 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Computer Programs and Systems is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Computer Programs and Systems'historical trends, as next year's 5.2% revenue growth is roughly in line with 5.9% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 19% per year. So although Computer Programs and Systems is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's forecast to grow slower than the wider industry.

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Computer Programs and Systems following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$32.14, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Computer Programs and Systems analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

