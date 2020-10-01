Restructured SMB services provider Thryv Holdings completes direct listing on the Nasdaq, opens for trading at $14

Thryv Holdings, a restructured marketing services provider offering online tools and print yellow pages, completed its direct listing on the Nasdaq today under the symbol THRY.



The stock opened at $14 with minimal volume, before trading to $10.64 by mid-day. In August 2020, the company completed a private placement at $10.17. At that level, it has a market cap of $314 million.



Formerly Dex Media, the company traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol DXM until 2016, when it delisted and declared bankruptcy; the restructured company later changed its name to Thryv Holdings in July 2019.



The DFW Airport, TX-based company was founded in 2012 and booked $1.3 billion in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. As a direct listing without a firm commitment offering, there were no underwriters on the deal; instead, I-Bankers Securities served as financial advisor.



