This Restaurant Tech Stock Is Down 50% and Just Lost a $17 Million Backer

Key Points

Florida-based Tremblant Capital Group sold 241,700 shares of PAR Technology Corporation in the third quarter.

The shares were worth about $16.77 million.

The move marked a full exit, with the position previously representing about 1.62% of the fund's AUM.

On November 14, Florida-based Tremblant Capital Group disclosed in its latest SEC filing that it fully exited its position in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR), reducing exposure by $16.77 million.

What Happened

Tremblant Capital Group filed its quarterly Form 13F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 14, reporting a complete sale of its PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) holding. The fund sold all 241,700 shares during the third quarter, resulting in an estimated $16.77 million reduction in position value. The full filing is available here.

What Else to Know

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:WBD: $59.30 million (6.12% of AUM)

NASDAQ:GRAB: $57.59 million (5.94% of AUM)

NASDAQ:DASH: $53.59 million (5.53% of AUM)

NYSE:SPOT: $52.23 million (5.39% of AUM)

NYSE:TKO: $50.39 million (5.20% of AUM)

As of Tuesday, shares of PAR Technology Corporation were priced at $36.51, down 50% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 17% in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of Tuesday) $36.51 Market Capitalization $1.48 billion Revenue (TTM) $440.45 million Net Income (TTM) ($84.62 million)

Company Snapshot

PAR Technology Corporation delivers cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) systems, customer engagement software, and payment services for the restaurant and retail sectors, alongside intelligence and IT solutions for government clients.

The company generates revenue primarily through software subscriptions, hardware sales, payment processing fees, and service contracts, complemented by government technology contracts.

Its main customers include restaurant chains, convenience stores, retail operators, and U.S. federal agencies, particularly within the Department of Defense.

PAR Technology Corporation operates at scale in the technology sector, serving both commercial and government markets with integrated software and hardware solutions. Its strategy leverages a recurring revenue model from cloud-based services and payment processing, while also maintaining a diversified client base through its government segment. The company's competitive edge lies in its comprehensive platform offerings and established relationships with enterprise clients across multiple industries.

Foolish Take

PAR is building a much larger recurring revenue base, but the stock continues to trade as if execution risk still outweighs scale. That disconnect is exactly why this exit deserves attention. In the third quarter, the company reported annual recurring revenue of $298.4 million, up 22% year over year, with subscription revenue climbing 25% and adjusted EBITDA turning positive at $5.8 million. Those are not the numbers of a business in retreat. They reflect a software platform still winning enterprise customers and expanding its footprint across restaurant tech.



But losses persist under GAAP ($18.2 million last quarter), and the stock is down roughly 50% over the past year. That decline has pushed patience to its limits for funds that prioritize momentum and cleaner profitability paths. Compared with the firm’s remaining holdings in consumer platforms and digital marketplaces, this exit trims exposure to a name still straddling the line between growth story and execution risk.



For long-term investors, the takeaway is simple but uncomfortable. This is no longer about whether the business can grow. It is about whether management can translate ARR scale into durable margins fast enough to restore credibility.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC, showing their holdings in U.S. traded securities.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Form 13F: A quarterly SEC filing required from institutional investment managers to disclose their equity holdings.

Alpha: A measure of an investment's performance compared to a benchmark, showing value added or lost by active management.

Point-of-sale (POS) systems: Hardware and software used by businesses to process customer transactions at the time of purchase.

Cloud-based services: Technology solutions delivered over the internet, allowing users to access software and data remotely.

Payment processing fees: Charges collected for handling electronic transactions between buyers and sellers, often by third-party providers.

Service contracts: Agreements outlining ongoing support, maintenance, or additional services provided to customers for a fee.

Department of Defense: The U.S. government agency responsible for national security and military operations, often a major government client.

Quarterly report: A financial statement released every three months, detailing a company's recent performance and financial position.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



