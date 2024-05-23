Restaurant Brands NZ Reports Growth Amid Challenges

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (RTBRF) has released an update.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited has reported a year of significant transformation and growth despite tough economic conditions, with a record number of store refurbishments, new store openings, and technological investments aimed at cost efficiency and attracting younger demographics. The New Zealand operations saw an 8.1% increase in sales, although Store EBITDA was down due to inflation. Strong sales growth was also recorded in Australia and Hawaii, while California faced challenges with consumer spending and input costs.

