News & Insights

Stocks

Restaurant Brands NZ Reports Growth Amid Challenges

May 23, 2024 — 06:17 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (RTBRF) has released an update.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited has reported a year of significant transformation and growth despite tough economic conditions, with a record number of store refurbishments, new store openings, and technological investments aimed at cost efficiency and attracting younger demographics. The New Zealand operations saw an 8.1% increase in sales, although Store EBITDA was down due to inflation. Strong sales growth was also recorded in Australia and Hawaii, while California faced challenges with consumer spending and input costs.

For further insights into RTBRF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RTBRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.