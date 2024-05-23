News & Insights

Restaurant Brands NZ Overcomes Challenges

May 23, 2024 — 06:17 pm EDT

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (RTBRF) has released an update.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited faced a tough economic climate in FY23, with record sales overshadowed by significant impact on profits due to rapid inflation and rising costs, leading to no dividend declared for the year. Despite these challenges, the company remains optimistic, citing strategic initiatives and leadership changes aimed at driving long-term shareholder value. Moreover, the company has modified its reporting approach, discontinuing quarterly sales updates.

