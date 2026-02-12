Restaurant Brands International Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q4

(RTTNews) - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $113 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $259 million, or $0.79 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Restaurant Brands International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $441 million or $0.96 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4% to $2.466 billion from $2.296 billion last year.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $113 Mln. vs. $259 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.34 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue: $2.466 Bln vs. $2.296 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.