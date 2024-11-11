Restart Life Sciences Completes Debt Settlement

Treatment.com International (TSE:TRUE) has released an update.

Restart Life Sciences Corp, a Canadian life sciences company, has successfully completed a debt settlement transaction, exchanging over 6.3 million common shares to settle approximately CDN$318,000 in debt. This transaction includes a related party component, where shares were issued to settle debts owed for unpaid fees and loans.

