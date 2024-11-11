News & Insights

Stocks

Restart Life Sciences Completes Debt Settlement

November 11, 2024 — 01:03 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Treatment.com International (TSE:TRUE) has released an update.

Restart Life Sciences Corp, a Canadian life sciences company, has successfully completed a debt settlement transaction, exchanging over 6.3 million common shares to settle approximately CDN$318,000 in debt. This transaction includes a related party component, where shares were issued to settle debts owed for unpaid fees and loans.

For further insights into TSE:TRUE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TREIF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.