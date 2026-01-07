Resources Connection Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Resources Connection Inc. (RECN):

Earnings: -$12.66 million in Q2 vs. -$68.72 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.38 in Q2 vs. -$2.08 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Resources Connection Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.06 per share for the period.

Revenue: $117.73 million in Q2 vs. $145.62 million in the same period last year.

