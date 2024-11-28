News & Insights

Resource Mining Corporation Passes All AGM Resolutions

November 28, 2024 — 04:48 am EST

Resource Mining Corporation Limited (AU:RMI) has released an update.

Resource Mining Corporation Limited’s recent Annual General Meeting saw all resolutions passed, including a special resolution, despite a ‘first strike’ on the non-binding remuneration report. The meeting also included the re-election of a director and the ratification of share issues, reflecting overall shareholder support. These outcomes could influence investor sentiment and the company’s strategic direction in the near future.

