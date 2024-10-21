News & Insights

Resource Mining Corporation to Issue 5 Million Options

October 21, 2024

Resource Mining Corporation Limited (AU:RMI) has released an update.

Resource Mining Corporation Limited has announced a proposed issue of 5 million unlisted options, each exercisable at $0.0225, set to expire three years from the issue date. This strategic move could potentially enhance the company’s financial flexibility and attract investor interest in the stock market. The proposed securities are scheduled for issuance on October 22, 2024, aiming to bolster the company’s capital structure.

