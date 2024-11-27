Resource Base Limited Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Resource Base Limited (AU:RBX) has released an update.

Resource Base Limited reported the successful passage of all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting, including key approvals for share issuances and management participation in placements. The overwhelming support from shareholders, with votes favoring resolutions by up to 100%, reflects confidence in the company’s strategic direction. This news is likely to interest investors looking at the company’s future growth prospects.

