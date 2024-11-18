Resolute Mining Sees Stake Reduction by Van Eck

Resolute Mining Limited (AU:RSG) has released an update.

Van Eck Associates Corporation has reduced its stake in Resolute Mining Limited, now holding 9.36% of the company’s voting shares, down from a previous 10.38%. This change reflects a strategic adjustment in its investment portfolio, impacting various ETFs and funds under Van Eck’s management. Investors may want to keep an eye on Resolute Mining’s stock performance as institutional interest shifts.

