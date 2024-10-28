Resolute Mining Projects 2024 Gold Production Goals

Resolute Mining Limited (AU:RSG) has released an update.

Resolute Mining Limited has issued its production guidance for 2024, targeting between 345,000 to 365,000 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,300 to $1,400 per ounce. These figures are designed to provide investors with insight into the company’s performance expectations for the coming year. Interested parties should consider the inherent risks in investing, as well as the company’s past performance, before making financial decisions.

