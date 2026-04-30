Resmed Inc Bottom Line Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Resmed Inc (RMD.AX) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $398.7 million, or $2.74 per share. This compares with $365.0 million, or $2.48 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Resmed Inc reported adjusted earnings of $417.2 million or $2.86 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8% to $1.431 billion from $1.291 billion last year.

Resmed Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $398.7 Mln. vs. $365.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.74 vs. $2.48 last year. -Revenue: $1.431 Bln vs. $1.291 Bln last year.

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