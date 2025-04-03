ResMed At-Home Sleep Apnea Test NightOwl Available Across US

(RTTNews) - ResMed Inc.(RMD), announced Thursday that its NightOwl home sleep apnea test or HSAT is now available across the United States, providing a simple and effective at-home diagnostic solution for obstructive sleep apnea or OSA.

NightOwl is a disposable HSAT device that records up to 10 nights of sleep data for a single patient, capturing night-to-night variability and providing clinicians with a comprehensive view of an individual's sleep patterns.

The company stated that NightOwl is an FDA-cleared test designed to offer healthcare providers and patients a more convenient and accurate method for diagnosing OSA from home.

The device features a small, disposable fingertip sensor that records up to 10 nights of sleep data, which is then analyzed via a cloud-based platform for rapid physician review.

With 80% of OSA cases remaining undiagnosed, ResMed aims to improve accessibility and detection rates.

The NightOwl system integrates auto-scored results, pairs with ResMed's myAir app, and is fully disposable, eliminating the need for device returns or reprocessing.

