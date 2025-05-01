Resmed Acquires VirtuOx

(RTTNews) - Resmed (RMD), Thursday announced it has acquired VirtuOx, an independent diagnostic testing facility (IDTF) for sleep, respiratory, and cardiac conditions.

"This is about creating a simpler, more connected pathway to care," said Justin Leong, Chief Product Officer at Resmed. "By integrating VirtuOx's diagnostic capabilities into our ecosystem, we can help accelerate the time between evaluation and treatment, reduce drop-off, and help more people access the life-changing benefits of therapy for sleep apnea and related conditions."

"VirtuOx and Resmed are aligned in our focus to simplify healthcare and expand access," said Steve Lica, CEO of VirtuOx. "Joining Resmed gives us the opportunity to scale our impact, reach and help more patients, and keep innovating on behalf of the providers and health systems we serve."

VirtuOx will operate as a fully owned subsidiary of Resmed following the transaction, continuing to serve partners and patients under its existing brand in the near term. The VirtuOx leadership team will remain in place and continue to drive the company's growth and innovation strategy.

Financial terms are not being disclosed, as the acquisition is not material to Resmed's financial results.

