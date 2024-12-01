News & Insights

Resimac Group Appoints New CEO to Drive Growth

December 01, 2024 — 07:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Resimac Group Limited (AU:RMC) has released an update.

Resimac Group Ltd has announced the appointment of Pete Lirantzis as the new CEO, effective in the first half of 2025, succeeding Interim CEO Susan Hansen. Lirantzis brings a strong focus on customer care and digital transformation, aligning with the company’s growth and diversification strategies. Resimac is poised to continue its expansion in the mortgage and asset finance sectors under his leadership.

