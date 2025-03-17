Resiliency Through Economic and Geopolitical Uncertainty

News & Insights
With the emerging technology environment evolving as quick as it has, the cybersecurity space has to be equally as dynamic. Part of that is due to the sophistication of the attacks and how good and bad actors are leveraging a lot of the same tools. With this backdrop, it can be challenging for organizations to provide security and maintain a very high level of both visibility and enforceable controls across these very modern assets.
Over the years, we’ve seen cybersecurity evolve from an extremely cautious approach to a more thoughtful one that looks at “how can we do this in a safe, secure way that adds value to the business?” Adam Jackson, CEO of 360 Privacy, along with Eric Noonan, CEO of CyberSheath, and Jeff Schwartz, Vice President of Americas Engineering at Check Point, explore how AI, automation and advanced threat intelligence tools can help mitigate risk across sectors, revealing that it really comes down to the culture of the institution and how quickly they are able to adapt and innovate.
This Week's Guest Spotlight
Scott Likens, Chief AI Engineering Officer at PwC
Over the past few years, AI has moved to the forefront of innovations across industries. What can companies do today to prepare for the next wave of AI innovation?
My biggest piece of advice for companies that want to stay ahead in AI would be to take a structured approach to integrating it into their business. Here's a few steps to help get them started:
- Define a clear AI strategy: AI isn’t just a tool — it should be woven into the company’s overall business goals. Identify the areas where AI can drive the most impact, whether that’s improving efficiency, enhancing customer experiences, or unlocking new revenue streams.
- Build a strong data foundation: AI is only as good as the data it learns from. Companies should invest in high-quality, well-organized data systems to make sure their AI models deliver accurate and meaningful insights.
Foster an AI-ready culture: AI adoption isn’t just about the technology; it’s about the people who are using it every day. Businesses should focus on training employees to work alongside AI, empowering them with the skills to leverage AI tools effectively.
- Reimagine workflows with AI: We've already seen how AI fundamentally changes how work gets done. Companies should evaluate their current operations and explore new ways AI can automate repetitive tasks, enhance decision-making, and improve overall productivity.
- Implement AI responsibly: Trust and transparency are critical for AI adoption, which needs to be earned. Businesses need to develop clear guidelines for responsible AI use that establish fairness, accountability, and compliance with evolving regulations.
Do you have any unique predictions on the outlook of AI?
In 2025, AI will move beyond simple automation and evolve into a true collaborator in business. AI agents will completely disrupt traditional workflows by taking on more complex, decision-driven tasks—things like designing new services, optimizing supply chains, or automating go-to-market strategies. And these agents won’t just follow commands, they’ll analyze vast amounts of data in real time, share recommendations, and make better, faster decisions.
AI will also have a huge impact on R&D, completely reshaping how products and services are designed and brought to market. Traditionally, product development has been a long and costly process, but AI will accelerate every stage, significantly shortening cycle times from ideation and prototyping to testing and iteration, creating faster and better products. We’re already seeing AI generate new product concepts, predict market trends, and even identify potential design flaws before a product is built. This shift will allow businesses to create more personalized products at a much faster pace, helping them stay ahead in a highly competitive landscape.
