Resilience, CrowdStrike, AWS Collaborate To Reduce Cyber Risk For Enterprises

July 14, 2025 — 09:32 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Monday, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) along with Resilience, a cyber risk solutions company, and Amazon Web Services announced a new collaboration to protect enterprises, offering to mitigate cyber risk and minimize material losses from cyber incidents.

Under this collaboration, customers can leverage the Resilience Threatonomics Platform to turn security insights into financial risk mitigation strategies and help improve cyber insurance coverage terms.

The Resilience platforms helps the customers by ingesting security information, including telemetry from the CrowdStrike Falcon platform and AWS, and provides powerful risk quantification, roadmap prioritization, and reporting tools to help enterprises understand the financial impact of their cybersecurity decisions.

In the pre-market hours, CRWD is trading at $466.50, down 2.50 percent on the Nasdaq.

