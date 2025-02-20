RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $REZI Reports Quarterly Earnings

RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES ($REZI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.59 per share, beating estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $1,858,000,000, missing estimates of $1,872,720,000 by $-14,720,000.
RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity
RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $REZI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REZI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT B AARNES (President, ADI) sold 98,829 shares for an estimated $2,585,386
- JAY L GELDMACHER (President and CEO) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,013,188
- STEPHEN MONTGOMERY KELLY (EVP, Chief HR Officer) sold 24,862 shares for an estimated $627,308
- JEANNINE J LANE (EVP, GC and Corp Sec) sold 15,990 shares for an estimated $409,084
RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 201 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 5,299,149 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $122,145,384
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 1,966,706 shares (+25.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,332,573
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. added 1,541,941 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,541,740
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,166,340 shares (-95.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,884,137
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 854,683 shares (-97.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,700,443
- LODGE HILL CAPITAL, LLC removed 590,000 shares (-71.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,599,500
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 567,800 shares (+32.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,087,790
RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES Government Contracts
We have seen $3,100,779,949 of award payments to $REZI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- IGF::CL,CT::IGF CONTRACT AWARD DE-NA0003525 TO THE NATIONAL TECHNOLOGY&ENGINEERING SOLUTIONS OF SANDIA, LLC...: $2,546,899,457
- IGF::CL,CT::IGF MANAGEMENT AND OPERATION OF THE NATIONAL SECURITY CAMPUS -- CONTRACT NO. DE-NA0002839: $186,946,999
- NEW CONTRACT AWARD DOCUMENT TO MAKE THE CURRENT CONTRACT INTERFACEABLE WITH PEGASYS ONLY.: $54,563,264
- TIGER III YEAR FOUR HARDWARE DELIVERY ORDER ELEVENTH INCREMENT.: $42,249,632
- EGI+ W/MMR NSN: 6605-01-532-6515 EGI+ 429 NSN: 6605-01-513-8888: $15,512,208
