RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $REZI Reports Quarterly Earnings

RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES ($REZI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.59 per share, beating estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $1,858,000,000, missing estimates of $1,872,720,000 by $-14,720,000.

RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity

RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $REZI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REZI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT B AARNES (President, ADI) sold 98,829 shares for an estimated $2,585,386

JAY L GELDMACHER (President and CEO) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,013,188

STEPHEN MONTGOMERY KELLY (EVP, Chief HR Officer) sold 24,862 shares for an estimated $627,308

JEANNINE J LANE (EVP, GC and Corp Sec) sold 15,990 shares for an estimated $409,084

RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 201 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES Government Contracts

We have seen $3,100,779,949 of award payments to $REZI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

