Resideo Technologies Acquires Norfolk Wire & Electronics - Quick Facts

Published

(RTTNews) - Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI) has acquired Norfolk Wire & Electronics, based in Richmond, Va. Norfolk is a regional distributor of security, telecom, network and audio-video related products, supplies and tools. Norfolk serves customers across the mid-Atlantic region.

"ADI is core to Resideo's long-term growth, and this acquisition aligns with our strategy to identify and execute on tuck-in acquisitions that accelerate ADI's expansion in adjacent categories. The products and services of Norfolk Wire & Electronics complement ADI's existing offerings and expand our reach into an attractive growth market," said Jay Geldmacher, CEO of Resideo.

