Reshaping How Businesses Compete in the Digital Economy

Recently, we’ve seen the rise of new types of AI, including generative and agentic. How do you think AI will continue to evolve in the short and long term?

We’re just getting started with AI’s real impact on business. Generative AI has shown us what’s possible, but agentic AI — where autonomous agents take actions on our behalf — is where the real transformation begins.

In the short term, expect a wave of AI agents handling tasks across sales, service, finance, and operations. But here’s the catch: these agents are only as good as the data they run on. Without trusted, unified, real-time data, AI will stumble. Enterprises that move from “data at rest” to “data in motion” — living, streaming, connected data — will win.

In the long term, AI won’t just assist; it will drive decisions, automate operations, and personalize experiences at the speed of a millisecond. Building a real-time data foundation now isn’t just an IT strategy — it’s business survival.

Data is at the core of AI, but having the right data for AI models is essential. How can companies ensure the quality of their data inputs?

AI is only as good as the data that feeds it. Yet too many enterprises still operate with fragmented, static, or outdated data — and it shows in AI outcomes.

To ensure quality, companies need to rethink data as a dynamic asset, not just a stored resource. That means unifying data across silos, continuously cleansing and enriching it, and making it available in real time. It’s not enough to have data; you need trusted, connected, and living data — what we call “data in motion.”

Companies that invest in building a real-time, trusted data foundation can fuel AI models with context-rich inputs, dramatically improving accuracy, reliability, and business impact. In the age of AI, trusted data isn’t a technical nice-to-have; it’s a core strategic advantage.

Reltio provides AI-powered, cloud-native SaaS data unification. Can you outline the relationship between AI and the cloud?

AI and the cloud are fundamentally interconnected, and cloud-native data unification is the critical link between them.

The enterprise data landscape is more fragmented than ever, spread across SaaS, on-prem, cloud, and edge systems. A cloud-native platform like Reltio becomes the universal receiver — an always-on, always-available hub where all enterprise data can be unified, trusted, and activated.

It also enables real-time consumption of data from anywhere, by applications, users, partners, and devices across the globe — often within milliseconds. And because the most critical business data flows through it, the platform must be secure by design, striking a balance between protection and seamless access for authorized users.

The cloud gives AI the scale and agility it needs. Unified, trusted, and real-time data in the cloud gives it the intelligence to act.

Together, they are reshaping how businesses compete and win in the digital economy.

Why is the cloud the most suitable infrastructure for AI?

The cloud is uniquely suited for AI because it offers constant innovation across every layer of the technology stack—from AI frameworks and model training infrastructure to networking, compute, and storage. This "layer cake of innovation" means that users benefit from continuous advancements without needing to manage the complexity themselves. With the cloud, enterprises can quickly tap into cutting-edge AI capabilities, scale resources on demand, and stay ahead of the curve—all while focusing on outcomes, not infrastructure.

AI needs real-time data, massive processing power, and agility. Only the cloud delivers all three.

How will the cloud continue to develop as AI advances?

The cloud isn’t standing still — it’s evolving to meet AI head-on. Tomorrow’s cloud won’t just store data or run models. It will stream trusted, real-time intelligence directly into AI systems, business processes, and customer experiences — at the speed of engagement.

To keep up, the cloud must get faster, smarter, and more context-driven. Unified, trusted data will move seamlessly through AI pipelines with built-in governance and low-latency execution.

The bottom line: in the AI era, cloud isn’t just infrastructure — it’s your competitive engine. Enterprises that build for real-time, unified data today will be the ones leading tomorrow.

How should companies work to address the ethical and transparency concerns around AI?

Addressing AI’s ethical and transparency challenges starts with foundational principles: security, privacy, and responsible data stewardship.

At Reltio, these are built into our architecture. We’re cloud-native, secure by design, and built for multi-tenant — ensuring that enterprise data remains protected, private, and governed across all use cases. We also prioritize explainability as a core feature, helping customers understand how data is used and how decisions are made by AI systems.

What can we do today to prepare for the next wave of AI innovation?

The next wave of AI will move faster than anything we've seen — and only companies with real-time, trusted data will keep up.

The playbook is clear: Unify your data, govern it rigorously, and move it at the speed of decision-making. Static, fragmented data will be a growth killer. "Data in motion" — clean, connected, and living data — is the fuel for the AI agents, models, and automation that are coming next.

This is bigger than technology. It's about future-proofing the business. Leaders who invest in trusted, real-time data foundations today will be the ones shaping the AI-driven economy tomorrow.