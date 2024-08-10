RESEARCH PARTNERS AG Upgrades Stadler Rail (SWX:SRAIL)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, RESEARCH PARTNERS AG upgraded their outlook for Stadler Rail (SWX:SRAIL) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.94% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Stadler Rail is CHF 30,23/share. The forecasts range from a low of CHF 25,25 to a high of CHF 40,95. The average price target represents an increase of 16.94% from its latest reported closing price of CHF 25,85 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Stadler Rail is 4,535MM, an increase of 25.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.42.

Stadler Rail Maintains 3.48% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.48%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stadler Rail. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRAIL is 0.06%, an increase of 1.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.34% to 3,845K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 737K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRAIL by 10.01% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 545K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 512K shares , representing an increase of 6.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRAIL by 9.70% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 437K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 431K shares , representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRAIL by 15.37% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 344K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 332K shares , representing an increase of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRAIL by 9.03% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 196K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares , representing a decrease of 15.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRAIL by 14.21% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.