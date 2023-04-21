RESEARCH PARTNERS AG Maintains Sulzer (SIX:SUN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, RESEARCH PARTNERS AG maintained coverage of Sulzer (SIX:SUN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.76% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sulzer is $50.56. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 32.76% from its latest reported closing price of $75.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sulzer is $20,914MM, an increase of 557.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SFILX - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 4.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUN by 5.42% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 173K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUN by 17.62% over the last quarter.

AVDVX - Avantis International Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WDIV - SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF holds 29K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUN by 23.03% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 13.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUN by 49.55% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sulzer. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUN is 0.31%, an increase of 13.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.57% to 3,350K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.