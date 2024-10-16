Research Explains Boom In Direct Indexing

Recent research from FTSE Russell reveals that direct indexing is on the verge of rapid growth among U.S. investment advisors. Currently, only 21% of advisors are using direct indexing, but nearly half plan to adopt it in the next 1 to 5 years.

This method enables advisors to craft highly personalized portfolios for clients, addressing both tax efficiency and the need for customization. Direct indexing is particularly valuable in managing concentration risk, especially in large-cap equities, where certain companies dominate traditional indexes.

With the rise of fractional share ownership, building tailored portfolios has become more accessible for investors with smaller amounts of capital. As the benefits of direct indexing—such as tax advantages and diversification—become more widely known, its adoption among advisors is expected to accelerate.

Finsum: The expanding technology and investment solutions in this space position direct indexing to become a key tool for advisors seeking innovative ways to serve their clients.

direct indexing

custom indexing

customization

