News & Insights

Stocks
RSASF

RESAAS Enhances Real Estate Platform with AI Capabilities

November 07, 2024 — 02:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Resaas Services (TSE:RSS) has released an update.

RESAAS Services has enhanced its Commercial Data Exchange platform with AI capabilities to drive growth in the real estate industry. This expansion allows new customer types to access the platform and supports a wider range of asset classes. The platform’s development aims to provide real-time market insights and scalable data solutions for commercial brokerages.

For further insights into TSE:RSS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RSASF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.