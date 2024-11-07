RESAAS Enhances Real Estate Platform with AI Capabilities

Resaas Services (TSE:RSS) has released an update.

RESAAS Services has enhanced its Commercial Data Exchange platform with AI capabilities to drive growth in the real estate industry. This expansion allows new customer types to access the platform and supports a wider range of asset classes. The platform’s development aims to provide real-time market insights and scalable data solutions for commercial brokerages.

