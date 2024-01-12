Republic Services (RSG) Rises 31% in a Year: Here's How

Republic Services, Inc. RSG has had an impressive run over the past year. The stock has gained 31.2%, outperforming the 16.2% growth of the industry it belongs to and the 20.4% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Reasons for the Upside

Republic Services delivered better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance in the past four quarters. The company continues to benefit from increasing environmental concerns, rapid industrialization and an increase in population.

Republic Services, Inc. Price

Republic Services, Inc. price | Republic Services, Inc. Quote

The demand environment for this leading waste disposal companyis currently good across all its services. Revenues increased 6.3% year over year in the third quarter of 2023. Services — Collection, Transfer, Landfill and Environmental solutions — registered 7.8%, 8.9%, 5.8% and 1.9% growth, respectively.

RSG is focused on increasing its operational efficiency and reducing fleet operating costs by shifting to compressed natural gas (“CNG”) collection vehicles. In 2022, around 20% of the company’s recycling and solid waste collection fleet operated on CNG and 17% of its replacement recycling and solid waste vehicle purchases were CNG vehicles.

Commitment to shareholder returns makes RSG a reliable way for investors to compound wealth over the long term. In 2022, 2021 and 2020, it paid $592.9 million, $552.6 million and $522.5 million in dividends and repurchased shares worth $203.5 million, $252.2 million and $98.8 million, respectively.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Republic Services currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the Zacks Business Services sector can consider the following better-ranked stocks:

Gartner IT: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gartner’s 2023 revenues indicates 7.9% growth from the year-ago figure. Its earnings are expected to decline 1.9% year over year. The company beat the consensus estimate in each of the four quarters, with the average surprise being 34.4%.

IT carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Broadridge Financial Solutions BR: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadridge’s fiscal 2024 revenues indicates 7.7% growth from the year-ago figure. Its earnings are expected to grow 10.1% year over year. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and matched once, with the average surprise being 5.4%.

BR currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

