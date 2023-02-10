Republic Services (RSG) Declares $0.50 Dividend

Republic Services said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($1.98 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $125.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.58%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.75%, the lowest has been 1.33%, and the highest has been 2.44%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.70 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.13% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Republic Services is $150.69. The forecasts range from a low of $132.31 to a high of $181.65. The average price target represents an increase of 20.13% from its latest reported closing price of $125.44.

The projected annual revenue for Republic Services is $14,707MM, an increase of 13.71%. The projected annual EPS is $5.08, an increase of 10.71%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1766 funds or institutions reporting positions in Republic Services. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSG is 0.36%, a decrease of 1.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.87% to 210,113K shares. The put/call ratio of RSG is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Pictet Asset Management holds 7,878K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,117K shares, representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 9.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,126K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,048K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 9.74% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,575K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,227K shares, representing a decrease of 29.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 4.00% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 4,865K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,930K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 11.65% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,655K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,615K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 8.44% over the last quarter.

Republic Services Background Information

Republic Services, Inc. is an industry leader in U.S. recycling and non-hazardous solid waste disposal. Through its subsidiaries, Republic's collection companies, transfer stations, recycling centers, landfills and environmental services provide effective solutions to make responsible recycling and waste disposal effortless for its customers across the country. Its 36,000 employees are committed to providing a superior experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world.

