Republic Services (RSG) Up 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Republic Services (RSG). Shares have added about 2.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Republic Services due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Republic Services Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates

Republic Services reported mixed fourth-quarter 2025 results. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the same.

RSG’s earnings per share of $1.76 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.7% and grew 11.4% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $4.1 billion missed the consensus mark by 1.8% but increased 2.2% year over year.

Q4 Segmental Revenues of Republic Services

Revenues from Collection totaled $2.8 billion, rising 3.8% from the year-ago quarter but missing the consensus estimate of $2.9 billion. Environmental Solutions' revenues (net) of $422 million declined 12.4% year over year, missing the consensus projection of $438.2 million. Revenues (net) in the Transfer and Landfill segments were $214 million and $467 million, respectively, both increasing 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of the Transfer segment surpassed the consensus estimate of $213.5 million, while the Landfill segment fell short of the consensus projection of $484 million. The Other segment’s revenues of $200 million rose 5.3% from the year-ago quarter but missed the consensus estimate of $208.6 million.

Operating Results of RSG

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $1.3 billion, up 3.4% from the year-ago quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 31.3%, up 30 basis points from the year-ago quarter.

Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Figures

Republic Services exited the fourth quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $76 million compared with $84 million at the end of the third quarter of 2025. The long-term debt (net of current maturities) was $13 billion compared with $12.4 billion at the end of the preceding quarter. RSG generated $981 million in cash from operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2025. The adjusted free cash flow was $242 million. Capital expenditure was $577 million.

RSG’s 2026 Guidance

For 2026, RSG expects its revenues to be between $17.05 billion and $17.15 billion. The company anticipates adjusted EPS in the range of $7.20-$7.28. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be $5.475-$5.525 billion, while adjusted free cash flow is expected to be $2.52-$2.56 billion.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

At this time, Republic Services has a average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock has a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Republic Services has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Republic Services is part of the Zacks Waste Removal Services industry. Over the past month, Waste Connections (WCN), a stock from the same industry, has gained 0.6%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended December 2025 more than a month ago.

Waste Connections reported revenues of $2.37 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +5%. EPS of $1.29 for the same period compares with $1.16 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Waste Connections is expected to post earnings of $1.20 per share, indicating a change of +6.2% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.2% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Waste Connections. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.