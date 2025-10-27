Republic Services to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Republic Services, Inc. RSG is scheduled to release its third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 30, after market close.

RSG has an impressive earnings surprise history. In the trailing four quarters, it surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with an average surprise of 8%.

Republic Services, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Republic Services, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Republic Services, Inc. Quote

Republic Services’ Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s revenues is pinned at $4.3 billion, indicating a 4.5% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. We expect RSG’s effective pricing strategy to have benefited the top-line growth, outpacing the cost inflation.

We anticipate revenues from the Collection segment to be $2.9 billion, suggesting a 4.8% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Landfill revenues (net) are expected to be $476.7 million, implying year-over-year 5.3% growth. We have estimated Transfer revenues (net) to be $214.3 million, hinting at an 11.5% increase on a year-over-year basis. We expect Environmental Solutions revenues (net) of $483.9 million, suggesting a year-over-year increment of 4.1%. The Other segment’s revenues are expected to be $212.8 million, indicating a 3.7% year-over-year increase.

We anticipate adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 billion, indicating a 3.7% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The EBITDA margin is expected to be 31.7%, suggesting a 30-basis-point year-over-year decline.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $1.77, indicating a 2.2% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Weak margins are expected to have deteriorated the bottom line.

What Our Model Says About RSG

Our model predicts an earnings beat for Republic Services this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

RSG has an Earnings ESP of +0.41% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around.

Rollins ROL: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1 billion, indicating an 11.5% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 32 cents per share, suggesting 10.3% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. ROL surpassed the consensus estimate in one of the past four quarters, met twice and missed once, with an average beat of 0.03%.

Rollins has an Earnings ESP of +4.94% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. It is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 29. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

FirstCash FCFS: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter 2025 revenues is $839.6 million, suggesting a marginal year-over-year rise. For earnings, the consensus estimate is set at $1.91 per share, indicating a 14.4% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 9.2%.

FCFS has an Earnings ESP of +3.67% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to declare third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 30.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

