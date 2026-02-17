Republic Services Q4 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Republic Services (RSG) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $545 million, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $512 million, or $1.63 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Republic Services reported adjusted earnings of $547 million or $1.76 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.2% to $4.136 billion from $4.046 billion last year.

Republic Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $545 Mln. vs. $512 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.76 vs. $1.63 last year. -Revenue: $4.136 Bln vs. $4.046 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.