Republic Services Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Republic Services (RSG) reported earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $550 million, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $566 million, or $1.80 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Republic Services reported adjusted earnings of $594 million or $1.90 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.4% to $4.21 billion from $4.07 billion last year.

Republic Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $550 Mln. vs. $566 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.76 vs. $1.80 last year. -Revenue: $4.21 Bln vs. $4.07 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.