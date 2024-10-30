News & Insights

Republic Services price target raised to $244 from $220 at Truist

October 30, 2024 — 09:36 am EDT

Truist analyst Tobey Sommer raised the firm’s price target on Republic Services (RSG) to $244 from $220 and keeps a Buy rating n the shares. The company reported mixed Q3 results with lower revenues driven by weaker cyclical volume and a 130bps margin beat that was partially driven by 60bps in one-time items, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The stock could underperform slightly post-earnings against the backdrop of stronger results from peers thus far in earnings season, Truist added.

