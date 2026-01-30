Republic Power Group Stock Climbs 45%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Republic Power Group Limited (RPGL) are climbing about 45 percent during Friday morning trading despite no specific corporate-related announcements to drive the stock movement.

The company's shares are currently trading at $1.28 on the Nasdaq, up 45.12 percent. The stock opened at $0.3399 and has climbed as high as $1.39 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $0.2320 to $5.1900.

RPGL closed trading at $0.3221 on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.